Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Subscribe
Menu

There are two official theme songs for the Macao SAR’s 25th anniversary

Both songs were released earlier this week, with one of them produced locally and another released by CCTV
  • Local artists are featured in the two songs, which emphasise Macao and China’s strong ties and Macao’s cultural heritage

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

13 Dec 2024
There are two official theme songs for the Macao SAR’s 25th anniversary
There are two official theme songs for the Macao SAR’s 25th anniversary
Videos of both theme songs make use of Macao’s iconic backdrops such as the Ruins of St. Paul’s – Photo by Zen S Prarom

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

13 Dec 2024

UPDATED: 13 Dec 2024, 5:14 pm

Two Chinese-language theme songs to mark the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao SAR were recently released by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials IC) and CCTV respectively. 

The IC’s song, whose title can be translated in English as “Heritage and Origin,” was unveiled at a ceremony held on Wednesday. Produced by the Macau Music Industry Association, the song features 10 local artists and bands such as Elisa Chan, Ken Sou, Rico Long and Scamper. In the accompanying video, they sing against the backdrop of various iconic local sites, including A-Ma Temple, the Ruins of St Paul’s and the former observatory on Penha Hill. 

In a statement, ICM said that the song was based on the theme of ancestral roots and combines Chinese melody with Macao’s distinctive qualities, as well as showcasing the history of Macao and China’s shared development and future. 

While the majority of the song is in Cantonese, part of the chorus – “We have inherited the same dream, we come from the same family” – is sung in Mandarin. 

[See more: An official website has been launched for the SAR’s 25th anniversary celebrations]

Yesterday, the state-run CCTV also unveiled its theme song to mark the 25th anniversary, featuring Macao singers Sofia Paiva and Wang Xinyu, as well as Hong Kong artist Mike Tsang Pei-tak. 

Much like its Macao counterpart, the video for the CCTV song – whose title can be translated into English as “Blooming into the Future” – makes use of various Macao locations, including Hou Kong Middle School, Macau University of Science and Technology, Lilau Square and Lotus Square. A mix of Chinese and Portuguese traditions such as lion dancing and Portuguese folk dance are also presented in the music video, with local wushu champion Li Yi making a cameo as well. 

The song is sung entirely in Cantonese and makes allusions to Macao’s regional flower, the lotus, through lyrics such as “the fragrance of flowers permeates everywhere.” Meanwhile, lyrics including “returning home through the original path” hint at Macao’s handover and connection with China. 

The production of songs to celebrate key milestones in the handover of Macao and Hong Kong to the mainland is an established practice in both cities. The Macau Music Industry Association, for instance, also helped to release themes for the 15th and 20th anniversaries. 

UPDATED: 13 Dec 2024, 5:14 pm

the tea Banner desktop
the tea Banner mobile

Recent Articles

you might also like
Cassandra Chiu

I Ask, You Answer: Cassandra Chiu, Miss Universe Macau

You might have heard the name Cassandra Chiu since she made history as the first Miss Universe Macau. Chiu was one of 30 finalists at the Miss Universe beauty pageant, which took place in Mexico City in late November. But there are a few things you might not know about the 23 year-old Macanese model, […]
Send this to a friend