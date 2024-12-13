There are two official theme songs for the Macao SAR’s 25th anniversary

Two Chinese-language theme songs to mark the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao SAR were recently released by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials IC) and CCTV respectively.

The IC’s song, whose title can be translated in English as “Heritage and Origin,” was unveiled at a ceremony held on Wednesday. Produced by the Macau Music Industry Association, the song features 10 local artists and bands such as Elisa Chan, Ken Sou, Rico Long and Scamper. In the accompanying video, they sing against the backdrop of various iconic local sites, including A-Ma Temple, the Ruins of St Paul’s and the former observatory on Penha Hill.

In a statement, ICM said that the song was based on the theme of ancestral roots and combines Chinese melody with Macao’s distinctive qualities, as well as showcasing the history of Macao and China’s shared development and future.

While the majority of the song is in Cantonese, part of the chorus – “We have inherited the same dream, we come from the same family” – is sung in Mandarin.

Yesterday, the state-run CCTV also unveiled its theme song to mark the 25th anniversary, featuring Macao singers Sofia Paiva and Wang Xinyu, as well as Hong Kong artist Mike Tsang Pei-tak.

Much like its Macao counterpart, the video for the CCTV song – whose title can be translated into English as “Blooming into the Future” – makes use of various Macao locations, including Hou Kong Middle School, Macau University of Science and Technology, Lilau Square and Lotus Square. A mix of Chinese and Portuguese traditions such as lion dancing and Portuguese folk dance are also presented in the music video, with local wushu champion Li Yi making a cameo as well.

The song is sung entirely in Cantonese and makes allusions to Macao’s regional flower, the lotus, through lyrics such as “the fragrance of flowers permeates everywhere.” Meanwhile, lyrics including “returning home through the original path” hint at Macao’s handover and connection with China.

The production of songs to celebrate key milestones in the handover of Macao and Hong Kong to the mainland is an established practice in both cities. The Macau Music Industry Association, for instance, also helped to release themes for the 15th and 20th anniversaries.