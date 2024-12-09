An exhibition about Zhang Yimou’s new Macau 2049 show has opened in Barra 

While acclaimed Chinese filmmaker Zhang Yimou’s production Macau 2049 is not debuting until 15 December, an exhibition about the MGM Theater’s first residency show is now open at Barra’s Navy Yard No. 2.

According to a press release from MGM, the exhibition – titled “Zhang Yimou’s Studio: Mastermind Behind Macau 2049” – is being staged to serve as a “prologue” to the show itself. Through it, visitors can experience excerpts from Macau 2049 and view a re-creation of Zhang Yimou’s studio settings, stage design sketches and behind-the-scenes highlights.

The free exhibition opened on Friday, in a ceremony including the show’s cast and crew. It will be on until 16 February 2025.

At the exhibition’s opening, local dancer Wong Ka Lou described Macau 2049 as a reinterpretation of “traditional Chinese culture [that] preserves it through the use of cutting-edge technology.”

Speaking at a press conference earlier this year, Zhang said that Macau 2049 would be “a fusion of international perspectives, Eastern artistic ingenuity and futuristic design elements.”

The title of the production is taken from the year that falls 50 years after Macao’s handover to China. According to the agreement governing the retrocession, Macao is to be governed under the political formula of “one country, two systems,” guaranteeing the city a “high degree of autonomy,” for a 50-year period.