Got Coldplay tickets? Here’s how to get from Macao to Hong Kong’s Kai Tak stadium

Yes, we know, tickets for Coldplay’s three Hong Kong shows in April 2025 have sold out. But if you happen to be among the lucky Macao residents who got your hands on one, you’re probably curious about the brand new, state-of-the-art stadium where the performances will be held.

[See more: Chris Martin says Coldplay won’t release any more than 12 albums]

How do you get to the Kai Tak Sports Park from the Hong Kong-Macao Ferry Pier? Is there anywhere to stay overnight near the stadium? Any decent places for a pre-show bite in the local area? What should you do if you feel like a drink after the show?

Read on to find out more.

When and where will the Coldplay concert be held in Hong Kong?

Coldplay will be performing for three consecutive evenings at the main stadium of the Kai Tak Sports Park, with shows scheduled for 9, 11, and 12 April.

[See more: Jack White and Air are headlining Clockenflap 2024]

The stadium is part of the Kai Tak Sports Park – an ambitious, multi-venue development on the former site of the Kai Tak Airport in east Kowloon.

What do I need to know about the venue?

Spanning approximately 28 hectares, the HK$30 billion (US$3.84 billion) Kai Tak Sports Park features the 50,000-seat main stadium, as well as a 10,000-seat indoor sports centre, and a 5,000-seat public sports ground.

The stadium’s innovative design includes a retractable roof and a flexible pitch system, allowing transitions between hosting football and rugby matches to entertainment and community events.

[See more: Macao’s New outdoor venue will be inaugurated with a government organised gala]

In 2025, the Kai Tak Stadium will not only host the highly anticipated Coldplay concert but will also serve as a key venue for the National Games, which Hong Kong will co-host with Macao and Guangdong.

Besides sporting facilities, the Kai Tak Sports Park features an event village, seafront dining area, park, shops, health and wellness centre, and a bowling centre with 40 lanes suitable for hosting international tournaments.

This 2011 file photo shows Coldplay frontman Chris Martin performing at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas – Photo by Brian Friedman

I just arrived in Hong Kong. How do I get to Kai Tak?

From the Macao ferry pier in Sheung Wan, the easiest way is to hop on Hong Kong’s MTR network and head for either Sung Wong Toi or Kai Tak stations, on the Tuen Ma Line and reachable in under half an hour. Both stations are a 10-minute walk from Kai Tak Sports Park.

[See more: Here are five Mirror songs you should know]

If you arrive in Hong Kong from Macao by bus, change to bus B5 when you get to Hong Kong Port. The B5 route will take you to Sunny Bay station and from there you go to Sung Wong Toi or Kai Tak stations, with a journey time of roughly 40 minutes. You could also take a taxi, with the ride taking just over 30 minutes.

What’s the area around the stadium like? Any good places to eat before the show?

Yes, is the short answer. Get out at Sung Wong Toi station and head north to the warren of little streets that make up the Kowloon City district. This is Hong Kong’s “Thai town” and it’s full of affordable Thai eateries. Standards and authenticity can vary wildly, but the likes of Peelong Thai and Thai Fat Thai are perennially popular.

[See more: New restaurants to try in Macao this October]

If you fancy Chinese food, the area also has a reputation for Chiu Chow cuisine, and the spit-and-sawdust Chong Fat restaurant is a legendary establishment.

Where can I stay overnight near the stadium?

The upscale choice would be the Dorsett Kai Tak, right next to Kai Tak Sports Park. It has fashionably appointed rooms, a rooftop bar and infinity pool, and an all-day restaurant (Spanish-Sichuan, no less). Room rates on Trip.com start at 1,012 patacas.

[See more: After a long hiatus, Macao’s iconic Jetfoils go back into service]

If you’re looking for somewhere more affordable, Harbour Plaza 8 Degrees is only an 11-minute walk from the stadium. Rooms are clean and comfortable, and there’s an outdoor pool and a fitness centre, as well as Café 8 Degrees – a popular buffet venue. The hotel also offers “quadruple rooms,” which will suit families or groups of friends. Accommodation rates on Agoda begin at just 450 patacas.

And if I want to continue the party?

East Kowloon isn’t known for its nightlife, so if you feel like kicking on after the show your best bet is to call an Uber or hail the nearest taxi.

A 10 to 15-minute drive away is the Tsim Sha Tsui neighbourhood, which offers a wide array of bars and music venues. If you feel like dropping HK$1,250 on a vintage negroni, then the sleek Qura Bar at the Regent Hotel will happily oblige (although their signature cocktails come in at a more reasonable HK$190).

[See more: ‘We’re a neighbourhood bar, we remain humble,’ says Lorenzo Antinori, the mastermind behind Asia’s best bar]

A 10-minute walk from the Regent is Ashley Road, which is lined with casual drinking joints – most famously Ned Kelly’s Last Stand, a legendary live jazz venue that has been reeling in the punters since the late 1970s.