Green Day concert announced for Macao

The show will take place at the Galaxy Arena on 9 February, with tickets priced from 580 patacas and going on sale from 3 pm on 16 January
  • The announcement ends months of speculation over whether the iconic US punk band would be bringing its Saviors tour to the SAR

15 Jan 2025
Green Day’s performance at the Galaxy Arena will be the first date of the Asian leg of the Saviors tour – Photo by s_bukley

15 Jan 2025

UPDATED: 15 Jan 2025, 9:08 am

Galaxy Macau has announced that American punk legends Green Day will be performing a local show on 9 February, beginning at 8 pm.

In a Facebook post, the casino operator said the band – which has sold over 70 million records worldwide and notched up more than 10 billion streams across different music platforms – would be performing at the Galaxy Arena.

The concert comes after a date in Dubai and will be the first Asian performance of the band’s Saviors tour.

[See more: Concerns voiced over personnel and transport at Macao’s outdoor performance venue]

Tickets are priced from 580 patacas to 2,880 patacas and go on sale from 3 pm tomorrow afternoon, via Galaxy Ticketing, Damai, Miaoyan and Mpay.

The announcement has ended months of speculation over whether Green Day would be bringing its high-energy tour to the SAR.

Social media posts last October touted a forthcoming Green Day performance in Macao, but were not confirmed by the band.

