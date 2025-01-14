Green Day concert announced for Macao

Galaxy Macau has announced that American punk legends Green Day will be performing a local show on 9 February, beginning at 8 pm.

In a Facebook post, the casino operator said the band – which has sold over 70 million records worldwide and notched up more than 10 billion streams across different music platforms – would be performing at the Galaxy Arena.

The concert comes after a date in Dubai and will be the first Asian performance of the band’s Saviors tour.

Tickets are priced from 580 patacas to 2,880 patacas and go on sale from 3 pm tomorrow afternoon, via Galaxy Ticketing, Damai, Miaoyan and Mpay.

The announcement has ended months of speculation over whether Green Day would be bringing its high-energy tour to the SAR.

Social media posts last October touted a forthcoming Green Day performance in Macao, but were not confirmed by the band.