UM exhibition commemorates the centenary of Portuguese writer José Cardoso Pires
The exhibition, which runs until 19 December, allows visitors to explore Pires’ literary legacy through the themes of voices, glances and memories
  • Pires work is characterised by sharp social observations on power, identity and memory in Portugal during the latter half of the 20th century

10 Oct 2025
The exhibition is located in the Sky Garden on the second floor of the UM Wu Yee Sun Library – photo courtesy of the University of Macau

10 Oct 2025

UPDATED: 10 Oct 2025, 2:54 pm

The University of Macau (UM) is hosting an ongoing exhibition titled Voices, Glances, Memories: Commemoration of the Centenary of José Cardoso Pires.

This exhibition pays tribute to the renowned Portuguese literary figure, whose characteristic writing style and keen social observations helped to reshape modern Portuguese literature.

Visitors can explore Pires’ literary legacy through the thematic displays. There will also be interactive games where participants can get the chance to win a prize.

[See more: Sichuan’s food culture comes to life in Taipa photography exhibition]

José Cardoso Pires (1925-1998) is celebrated as a pivotal figure in 20th-century Portuguese literature. His works delve deep into the intricate relationships between power, identity, and memory, capturing the social transformations of Portugal during the latter half of the 20th century.

The exhibition is located in the Sky Garden on the second floor of the UM Wu Yee Sun Library (E2) and is open daily from 9 am to 8:30 pm. All are welcome to attend. 

Voices, Glances, Memories is on until 19 December, while the interactive games run until 19 November. 

