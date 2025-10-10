UM exhibition commemorates the centenary of Portuguese writer José Cardoso Pires

The University of Macau (UM) is hosting an ongoing exhibition titled Voices, Glances, Memories: Commemoration of the Centenary of José Cardoso Pires.



This exhibition pays tribute to the renowned Portuguese literary figure, whose characteristic writing style and keen social observations helped to reshape modern Portuguese literature.

Visitors can explore Pires’ literary legacy through the thematic displays. There will also be interactive games where participants can get the chance to win a prize.

José Cardoso Pires (1925-1998) is celebrated as a pivotal figure in 20th-century Portuguese literature. His works delve deep into the intricate relationships between power, identity, and memory, capturing the social transformations of Portugal during the latter half of the 20th century.

The exhibition is located in the Sky Garden on the second floor of the UM Wu Yee Sun Library (E2) and is open daily from 9 am to 8:30 pm. All are welcome to attend.

Voices, Glances, Memories is on until 19 December, while the interactive games run until 19 November.