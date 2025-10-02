Sichuan’s food culture comes to life in Taipa photography exhibition

A new photography exhibition, The Flavours of Sichuan: A Tribute to the Art of Sichuan Cuisine, has officially opened at the Taipa Village Art Space.

Sponsored by the Cultural Development Fund of the Macao SAR and presented by the Taipa Village Cultural Association in collaboration with American photographer David Hartung, the exhibition launched on 30th September. It showcases 34 colour and black-and-white photographs taken by Hartung during his extensive travels across Sichuan province.

Tuesday’s opening ceremony was attended by distinguished guests, including Julia Lam, vice director of the Macau Artist Society, and Pamela Chan, curator and vice president of Taipa Village Cultural Association.

Inspired by the traditional concepts of Sichuan cuisine, the exhibition delves into its cultural, geographical, and historical contexts. It encourages visitors to explore the diverse elements that have shaped this globally renowned culinary tradition, with each photograph revealing the human stories behind Sichuan’s rich food heritage.

Coinciding with the exhibition, Hartung’s new coffee table book, also titled The Flavours of Sichuan: A Tribute to the Art of Sichuan Cuisine, was released at the grand opening.

The Taipa Village Cultural Association continues its mission to showcase the work of both local and international artists within Taipa Village. This photography exhibition further solidifies Taipa Village’s reputation as a leading cultural and artistic venue in Macao, underscoring its contribution to the promotion of the territory’s cultural and creative industries.

The exhibition runs until 26 November, noon to 8 pm daily, at Taipa Village Art Space, 35-AA da Rua dos Clerigos and 123-AA da Rua dos Mercadores. Admission is free.