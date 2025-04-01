Renowned pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet to perform in Macao

French pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet will make his Macao debut on 19 April, performing with the Macao Orchestra at the Macao Cultural Centre Grand Auditorium, according to a statement from the Cultural Affairs Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials IC).

Thibaudet is widely regarded as “one of the world’s finest pianists,” according to the IC. He has recorded over 70 albums, contributed to six film scores – including The French Dispatch (2021) and Pride & Prejudice (2005) – and earned two Grammy nominations.

In Macao, he is set to perform Camille Saint-Saëns’ Piano Concerto No. 5, also known as The Egyptian. Written in 1896, while the French composer was wintering in Egypt, the piece is widely considered his most exotic.

April’s concert will also include Igor Stravinsky’s Rite of Spring, performed with more than 100 musicians, and Fazıl Say’s Grand Bazaar.

The show is part of the Macao Orchestra’s 2024–25 Concert Season, which is co-presented by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Macao Orchestra Company and the city’s six casino operators, with support from the Bank of China’s Macao branch.

Tickets, priced between 150 patacas and 300 patacas, are available through the Macao Ticketing Network.