Macao Orchestra launches its new season with Mendelssohn 

The Macao Orchestra kicked off its 2024 to 2025 season with a concert over the weekend at the Macao Cultural Centre Grand Auditorium.

Its opening performance, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, was based on the music of Mendelssohn and narrated by the award-winning actress Sylvia Chang.

Dramatic adaptation and libretti were translated by Chiao Yuan-Pu, with the sopranos Vivian Yau and Rena Fujii, along with the Ladies of Hong Kong Philharmonic Chorus, also performing. The orchestra was under the baton of Lio Kuokman, music director and principal conductor.

Prior to the performance, a small ceremony to kick off the orchestra’s new season was attended by Leong Wai Man, president of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, and a number of other officials and dignitaries.

The Macao Orchestra’s 2024 to 2025 concert season is co-organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Galaxy Entertainment Group, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, MGM, Sands China, SJM Resorts, and Wynn Resorts, and supported by BOC Macau.

A variety of ticket discounts are offered by the orchestra and concert season booklets are available at all Macau Ticketing Network outlets. For more discount information and concert details, please visit Macao Orchestra’s website.