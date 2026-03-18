Shenzhen’s Wutong Mountain Rhododendron Festival returns this week

The 11th Wutong Mountain Rhododendron Festival, the 4th Wutong Mountain Music Festival and the 1st Vegetarian Culture Festival in Shenzhen officially kick off this month.

From 20 to 31 March, catch Shenzhen’s rhododendrons in full bloom at the free festival. Organisers have released the latest bloom forecasts, indicating that key spots like Xiaowutong, Haohanlu, and the Ten-Mile Rhododendron Road are already at their peak. Meanwhile, the Rhododendron Valley is over 50 percent in flower, with full bloom expected by the end of the week.

Visitors can choose from several recommended hiking routes, catering to different fitness levels. A family-friendly option is the path from the North Gate, which offers relatively gentle terrain and passes prime photo spots such as Wanhuaping. For those seeking a challenge, the Lingyun Trail provides a strenuous hike covering nearly all the viewing areas.

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Beyond the flowers, the 4th Wutong Mountain Music Festival is scheduled for 21 and 22 March at the Shenzhen Grand Theatre Plaza. Over 20 musicians and bands covering pop, folk, and jazz, the event will also host a special market. Tickets for the music festival will be available via the Luohu Culture and Sports (“罗湖文体通”) official WeChat account.

Finally, the inaugural Vegetarian Culture Festival from 20 to 29 March. Held on the Wutong Mountain River Greenway, the event features a 9.9 yuan food tasting, a spring market with vegetarian delicacies and intangible cultural heritage crafts, as well as nearly 100 cultural performances, including Hanfu parades and folk music.

A dedicated flower-viewing shuttle bus will operate from 16 March to 2 April between 9 am to 6 pm on weekdays. The route connects key points including Liantang Port, Fairy Lake Botanical Garden, and Wutong Mountain North Gate.