New Shenzhen cultural landmark to open in September

China’s largest standalone cultural centre is set to open in Shenzhen this September, envisioned as a cultural exchange base and digital cultural platform for the Greater Bay Area.

Designed around the concept of “A Cultural Vessel, an Art Village in the Clouds,” the new Shenzhen Cultural Centre integrates a variety of cultural and artistic functions, ranging from performing arts and exhibitions to training and library services, reports Shenzhen Daily.

Located on Minzhi Avenue in the Longhua District, the centre sprawls across an area of around 31,400 square metres, its nine storeys – seven above ground and two below – offering approximately 83,300 square metres of floor space. It is poised to become the largest standalone cultural centre in the country upon completion, expected in July.

City officials say that the centre will open to the public on a trial basis in September.

The design draws on Guangdong’s maritime heritage, architectural lines flowing seamlessly between indoor and outdoor spaces, linking the two into a continuous, open layout. Rolling, wave-like curves in the landscaping echo the multi-tiered curved design of the viewing stairs, above which a tensile membrane pergola, resembling a sail, adds to the nautical atmosphere.

Inside, a series of staggered “box-like spaces” balance visual dynamism and order across areas including an art library, various training programmes, four themed exhibition spaces and four performance spaces, which form the core of the project. The largest is a 1,200-seat comprehensive theatre capable of hosting national-level art competition, followed by a 500-seat avant-garde experimental theatre, a multifunctional performance hall and a black box theatre.

Each interior space emphasises flexibility, inviting a diverse array of use cases, while the exterior invites residents to enjoy a performance at one of the many public stages or stroll leisurely through open-air plazas.

Officials describe the 1.265-billion-yuan (US$175 million) investment as a new cultural landmark, designed to serve residents of all ages – a “living room for Shenzhen culture.”