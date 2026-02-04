Menu
Shenzhen unveils new global framework for urban governance 

Developed over 45 years, the ‘Urban Index of Shenzhen’ translates the city’s rapid transformation into a comprehensive and shareable model for metropolises worldwide
  • The framework, which moves beyond pure economic metrics to assess resident wellbeing, is set to be presented at the World Urban Forum and the World Cities Summit

04 Feb 2026
As the city has grown, Shenzhen’s planners have shifted priority from economic output to quality of life – Photo by Tang Yan Song

04 Feb 2026

Shenzhen has launched the Urban Index of Shenzhen (UIS), presenting a new framework for global urban governance drawn directly from China’s rapid development experience.

The index was officially unveiled at the opening of the 10th Bi-City Biennale of Urbanism/Architecture in Shenzhen, according to a local media report.

Jointly developed by the Shenzhen Planning & Land Resource Research Centre and other domestic partners, the UIS is a comprehensive tool designed to help cities assess and strategically navigate their future development. It aims to systematise Shenzhen’s 45-year journey from a small town into a global metropolis and turn it into a replicable model for others.

The framework is built upon six core dimensions: innovation, livability, beauty, resilience, civilisation, and smart technology. 

[See more: Shenzhen’s urbanism biennale opens with focus on technology and city development]

These are further broken down into 19 secondary and 50 tertiary indicators, all intended to provide a holistic and human-centred evaluation of urban progress. This approach marks a conscious shift in focus from economic output to improving resident wellbeing and experience.

The launch positions the UIS as a significant contribution from China to global discussions on sustainable urbanisation. It seeks to provide solutions for long-term “urban diseases” in developed cities as well as the challenges faced by developing cities undergoing rapid growth. The development phase of the index included technical collaboration from U.N. Habitat and the Singapore-based Centre for Liveable Cities.

Salvatore Fundarò, an expert from U.N. Habitat, gave a positive reaction to the framework, stating, “Shenzhen’s experience offers crucial lessons for cities worldwide, particularly across the global south.”

Further international exposure is planned, with UIS presentations scheduled for the 13th session of the World Urban Forum in May and the World Cities Summit in June this year. The initiative is also expected to feature in dialogue during the APEC meetings, which China is due to host in Shenzhen later this year.

