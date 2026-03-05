Renowned Shenzhen pianist Luo Wei performs in her hometown this Sunday

The Shenzhen Concert Hall is set to host a series of performances throughout March, with a highlight being the inclusion of internationally acclaimed Shenzhen-born pianist Luo Wei on 8 March, at 8 pm, to mark International Women’s Day.

Luo’s solo recital, Crossing the Storm, will feature Handel’s Chaconne in G major, Schubert’s Serenade, and Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition, among others.

The 27-year-old Luo is recognised as one of the most significant pianists of her generation. A recipient of the prestigious Gilmore Young Artist Award in 2018, she has performed on leading global stages and released two acclaimed albums on the Decca Gold label. Her 2023 solo album Gazing was named one of Apple Music’s top 100 releases.

Tickets for her solo recital range from 80 to 380 yuan and are available for purchase here.

The March calendar at the Shenzhen Concert Hall also includes the Beautiful Sunday and Afternoon Music Time series. The latter takes place on Saturdays 7 and 21 March, with programmes dedicated to classic television themes and a bassoon concert featuring students from the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shenzhen. All performances are scheduled for 3 pm on their respective dates.

On Sunday 15 March, Hong Kong-based woodwind quintet Viva Pipers will perform Hayao Miyazaki’s works and music from the Toy Story films as part of the Beautiful Sunday series, held in collaboration with Hong Kong’s Leisure and Cultural Services Department.