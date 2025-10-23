Ryuichi Sakamoto exhibition to take place next year at Hong Kong’s M+

Hong Kong’s art museum M+ announced yesterday that a free exhibition celebrating the legacy of pioneering Japanese composer and artist Ryuichi Sakamoto (1952–2023) will run from 14 February to 5 July next year.

At the heart of the exhibition is async–immersion (2023), a large-scale installation created in collaboration with artist Shiro Takatani. This work builds upon Sakamoto’s deeply personal 2017 album, async, which the composer described as ‘some of the most personal music I have ever created’.

The exhibition will also feature two moving image works by German artist Carsten Nicolai, ENDO EXO and PHOSPHENES (2024), which are paired with music from Sakamoto’s final album, 12 (2023).

[See more: The 7th China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries Film Festival launches next month]

A selection of Sakamoto-related film programmes will also be screened at the M+ Cinema throughout the exhibition period.

Ryuichi Sakamoto was a revered experimental composer, producer, and actor. He first found international fame as a founding member of the pioneering electronic band Yellow Magic Orchestra (YMO). His award-winning film scores for works such as Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence and The Last Emperor, for which he won an Oscar, cemented his status as a global music icon.

M+ has meanwhile released its full 2026 exhibitions and programme lineup here.