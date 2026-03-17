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The Silk Road dance drama Qiuci arrives in Zhuhai and Shenzhen this May

The dance drama is set in the crossroads of the Silk Road, in Xinjiang where Buddhism was first introduced to China
  • Tickets are available on Damai and range from 180 to 880 yuan, with the show being performed in Zhuhai on 22 and 23 May and in Shenzhen on 29 and 30 May

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PUBLISHED

17 Mar 2026
The Silk Road dance drama Qiuci arrives in Zhuhai and Shenzhen this May
The Silk Road dance drama Qiuci arrives in Zhuhai and Shenzhen this May
The dance choreography in Qiuci is derived directly from ancient Qiuci poses preserved in local cave murals – Photo courtesy of Qiuci

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

17 Mar 2026

Qiuci, a Silk Road dance drama that first premiered as an excerpt at this year’s Spring Festival Gala, will be performed from 22 to 23 May at the Zhuhai Opera and 29 to 30 May at the Shenzhen Grand Theatre. 

Set in Qiuci, Xinjiang, where Buddhism was first introduced to the western part of China from India over a millennium ago, the drama follows the Buddhist monk Xuanzang as he journeys along the Silk Road. 

Through Xuanzang, audiences witness the life of Kumarajiva, a Buddhist translator and scholar whose journey mirrors the broader story of cultural exchange between East and West.

[See more: Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night takes the stage in Shenzhen next month]

The production draws inspiration from Qiuci cave art from the Buddhist Kizil Caves, with the dance choreography derived directly from ancient Qiuci poses preserved in the murals. 

The famed artworks stand as testimony to Xinjiang’s historical role as a meeting point for diverse cultures and religions.
Tickets for the show are available on Damai and range from 180 to 880 yuan.

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