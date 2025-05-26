Macao playwright Lawrence Lei I Leong’s work, Hide and Seek, has become the first play from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan to be recognised by China’s highest honour for theatre writing, the Cao Yu Script Award. It won in the “best drama” category.

Lei’s play is a cross-cultural tragedy that tells the story of an unbridgeable rift of cultures, values and ethics between a mother from Macao and her daughter who grows up in Canada. The jury said that the play deftly explored the complexities of human nature and reflected the unique conflicts and integrations between the East and West.

Lei is the co-founder of Hiu Kok Drama Association. The local theatre company was founded in 1975 and is known for its experimental productions that explore social and cultural themes.

Lei’s plays have been performed at the Macao Arts Festival and various other festivals. His work has been showcased in Beijing, Tianjin, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Foshan, Hong Kong, Taipei, Singapore, New York, Lisbon and Coimbra.

Lei’s award-winning play was last performed in Macao in December 2023 at the Macao Cultural Centre.

The Cao Yu Script Award, first established in 1981, is the only national award for playwrights. This year a total of 59 script entries were received, including operas, dramas, comedies and musicals.