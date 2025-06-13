Six local performing arts productions have been awarded IC grants

Six outstanding local projects have been selected for the Performing Arts Production (2024 to 2026) programme, according to the Cultural Affairs Bureau (known as the IC after its Portuguese abbreviation).

Two of them are confirmed to be staged this year. The restaged children’s play Chong Chong’s Hamster will be performed next month. Meanwhile, dance production Selfish Selfie will be showcased in November.

The Performing Arts Production programme was announced by the IC last June, with the aim of creating opportunities for local performing arts groups.

Productions applying for grants can be new, adaptations or revivals of previously staged productions.

Grants of up to 900,000 patacas are provided for musicals and grants of up to 650,000 patacas are offered for drama, dance and children’s productions.

The IC will also support these productions after their premiere by facilitating connections outside of Macao so they can have more opportunities to be staged elsewhere.