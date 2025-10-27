International manga exhibition opens in Macao

An exhibition celebrating global manga artists opened last Thursday at Macao’s Livraria Portuguesa (the Portuguese Bookshop). The event, which runs until Saturday, 1 November, features the work of more than 30 international manga creators.

Notable featured artists include the USA’s Chad Hardin, Malaysia’s Tan Kheng Seng, and Japan’s Hiroshi Kanatani and Misu Yamaneko.

Hardin is a veteran artist celebrated for his dynamic art on DC’s Harley Quinn and major Marvel covers. Yamaneko is an anime director and manga storyboard artist for major Japanese series like Vinland Saga and Natsume’s Book of Friends.

Kanatani is the acclaimed creator behind the sports manga phenomenon Kuroko’s Basketball, while Tan Kheng Seng is the artist of the globally-acclaimed digital hit Silent Horror.

The exhibition also provides a significant platform for local Macao talents, such as Vincent Ho.

Organised by the Association of Promoting Macau Comics and Animation Cultural Exchange and sponsored by the Cultural Development Fund, the exhibition aims to foster artistic dialogue and support the local comic industry.