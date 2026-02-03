Macao’s next literary festival kicks off in March

The 15th Macau Literary Festival, also known as The Script Road, will take place from 5 to 15 March. Primarily centred at the historic Casa Garden, the festival – in spite of its name – goes beyond literature to take in cinema, theatre, music, and visual arts.

This edition pays special homage to Portuguese poet Camilo Pessanha on the centenary of his death, honouring his deep ties to Macao.

The festival opens on 5 March with the exhibition Human Territories: Photography, Belonging and Memory, featuring works by photographers Alfredo Cunha (Portugal) and Liu Zheng (China).

Several international authors will attend, including Pulitzer Prize-winner Hernán Díaz, award-winning Indian novelist Amitav Ghosh, and French-Swiss novelist Elisa Shua Dusapin. Chinese literature is strongly represented by figures such as Bi Feiyu, winner of the Lu Xun Prize and the Man Asia Literary Prize, and award-winning sci-fi writer Gu Shi.

Meanwhile, the Portuguese-language world will feature journalists João Miguel Tavares and Miguel Carvalho, and the local literary scene will be represented by authors such as Yao Feng, Rai Matsu, Zita Si Tou Chi U, Cheung Wai Man, Ka Lo, Kam Um Loi, Nick Groom, Konstantin Bessmertny and Veiga Jardim.

Two Portuguese films by director Tiago Guedes, a theatre performance of À Primeira Vista starring Margarida Vila-Nova, and a concert by Rodrigo Leão at the Macau Cultural Centre will also be showcased as part of the festival.

Further guest names are to be announced, organisers say.