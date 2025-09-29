Menu
Menu
Guangzhou to host the China premiere of hit French musical ‘Molière’

The critically acclaimed ‘Molière’ will run from 9-12 October at the Guangzhou Opera House, offering a contemporary take on the life of the greatest French playwright of the 17th century
  • Since its 2023 debut in Paris, the production has clocked up more than 160 sold-out shows, attracted over 500,000 spectators, and earned seven major theatre awards

29 Sep 2025
The show portrays the life of the 17th-century playwright Jean-Baptiste Poquelin, better known as Molière – Photo courtesy of Shenzhen Poly Theater

29 Sep 2025

The award-winning musical comedy Molière will make its China premiere at the Guangzhou Opera House from 9 to 12 October, as part of the 5th Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Culture and Arts Festival.

The brainchild of French-Tunisian music producer Dove Attia, Molière portrays the life of the 17th-century playwright Jean-Baptiste Poquelin – better known as Molière – whose works are credited with shaping French comedy and theatre.

Since its 2023 debut in Paris, the production has clocked up more than 160 sold-out shows, attracted over 500,000 spectators, and earned seven major theatre awards in that time, according to Guangdong media.

[See more: The Macao Orchestra has announced its new season programme]

Blending dynamic choreography with modern music including rap, Molière reimagines the story of its namesake’s artistic journey: his decision to leave the royal court, confront social hypocrisy and remain true to his creative ideals. 

The show features five “plays within a play,” based on Molière classics like Tartuffe and The School for Wives.

Ahead of the Guangzhou run, a promotional fan event took place on 22 September at the city’s Winter Plaza. Lead actors performed several songs from the musical and met with local audiences.

