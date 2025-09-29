Guangzhou to host the China premiere of hit French musical ‘Molière’

The award-winning musical comedy Molière will make its China premiere at the Guangzhou Opera House from 9 to 12 October, as part of the 5th Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Culture and Arts Festival.

The brainchild of French-Tunisian music producer Dove Attia, Molière portrays the life of the 17th-century playwright Jean-Baptiste Poquelin – better known as Molière – whose works are credited with shaping French comedy and theatre.

Since its 2023 debut in Paris, the production has clocked up more than 160 sold-out shows, attracted over 500,000 spectators, and earned seven major theatre awards in that time, according to Guangdong media.

Blending dynamic choreography with modern music including rap, Molière reimagines the story of its namesake’s artistic journey: his decision to leave the royal court, confront social hypocrisy and remain true to his creative ideals.

The show features five “plays within a play,” based on Molière classics like Tartuffe and The School for Wives.

Ahead of the Guangzhou run, a promotional fan event took place on 22 September at the city’s Winter Plaza. Lead actors performed several songs from the musical and met with local audiences.