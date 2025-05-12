Macao prepares to mark International Museum Day

More than 20 museums in Macao have organised activities to mark International Museum Day on 18 May. Among the events are special exhibitions, guided tours, performances, workshops and games.

The programme includes the “Museum Corridor” exhibition, jointly curated by over 20 museums, to be held from 18 May to 15 June at the Mount Fortress Corridor.

The displays will provide residents and tourists with exhibition information from the various museums and cultural facilities in Macao.

[See more: Macao’s Grand Prix Museum to offer free admission on International Museum Day]

A guided tour of several museums will also depart from Mount Fortress Corridor on Sunday, but sign up is required and places are limited. Details and registration can be made via Macao One Account.

Mobile museums will meanwhile fan out across Macao on 17 and 18 May in various neighbourhoods, including the Northern District, Central District and Cotai. In addition, a forum on museum development in the Greater Bay Area will be held on 23 May at the Wu Yee Sun Library of the University of Macau.

More information about the participating museums and activities being organised for International Museum Day can be found at the Museums in Macao website.