The Galaxy Macao International Shorts Film Festival is calling for entries

Entries have opened for the 2nd Galaxy Entertainment Group Macao International Shorts Film Festival, which offers trophies and cash prizes of up to 45,000 patacas to winners, according to a statement from the Cultural Affairs Bureau. The bureau (known by its Portuguese initials IC) is co-organising the event with the casino operator.

Macao residents are able to submit their works until 21 July. Shortlisted films will be screened as part of the festival, which takes place in September, and eligible for two prizes: the “Macao Unit Award” and “Special Jury Mention”.

The film festival itself will include screenings, a “Director in Focus” section, lectures, workshops, an industry forum and a red-carpet awards ceremony. Film screenings will be grouped into five sections: Macao Shorts, New Voices from Horizon, Director in Focus, East Asia View and Special Screenings. Experienced filmmakers will serve as jury members and lead activities throughout the festival.

“The Festival aims to establish an international platform for the exchange and showcase of short films while proactively promoting local film and TV productions to a global audience,” the IC noted. It will take place across the Galaxy Cinemas, Galaxy International Convention Center, Andaz Macau and Cinematheque Passion.

More information, including event rules and application forms, can be found at IC’s website and the Macao Cultural and Creative Industries website.

Confusingly, the SAR has also been hosting a similarly named but entirely unrelated Macau International Short Film Festival for many years. Among other film festivals that take place locally are the Macao International Queer Film Festival, the China and Portuguese-speaking Countries Film Festival and the Macao International Documentary Film Festival.