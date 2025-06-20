The 2nd Macao International Children’s Arts Festival kicks off in July

This year’s Children’s Arts Festival will be held from 4 July to 31 August, with the Macao Cultural Centre as the main venue, authorities have announced. The festival features a total of 49 local and international performances and over 1,000 activities, which include art exhibitions, a film festival, large outdoor installations, art camps, music camps, workshops and an arts carnival.

International highlights of the festival include Cinderella by the Ballet of the National Theatre Brno from the Czech Republic, Bebeethoven a theatre play for babies by the Full Moon Theatre from Portugal, and multimedia theatre play Poli Pop by the Brush Theatre from South Korea.

Local art performances will also be featured, such as puppet theatre Chong Chong’s Hamsters (a project commissioned by the Cultural Affairs Bureau under their current Performing Arts Production programme), the Musical Magic Wand IV – Percussion vs. the Bull Demon King by the Macao Chinese Orchestra, and the acappella group Water Singers, who merge music and theatre in a fresh take on the Chinese classic Journey to the West.

Art camp, where families can camp overnight at the Macao Cultural Centre for a two-day one-night experience filled with arts workshops, is back by popular demand but is completely sold out. A children’s film festival will also be held at Cinematheque Passion, libraries and museums, featuring many children’s classics and latest hits.

Weekend parties will take place throughout the festival at the outdoor plaza of the Macao Cultural Centre and during the final two weekends, there will be a grand carnival with street performances, game booths and water-based activities.

The full festival programme can be found on its website. Tickets for the performances are available through the Enjoy Macao Ticketing website and through the 24-hour booking hotline 2840 0555, while film festival tickets are available at the Cinematheque Passion ticket office and website.