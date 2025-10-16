International fashion label PAIGE has opened its first Asian flagship store at Wynn Macau.

The new boutique, opened on 15 October, carries the brand’s full range of premium denim and contemporary women’s and men’s fashions, targeting well-heeled shoppers from the Greater Bay Area as well as international visitors to Macao.

The 1,574-square-foot flagship store heralds a phase of expansion for PAIGE, with further growth planned across the United States and elsewhere in the coming year. PAIGE is currently sold in over 80 countries by more than 1,000 retailers, and operates its own stores in California, New York, and London.

The new opening also underscores Macao’s growing prominence as a retail destination for premium shopping and the continued resilience of the city’s luxury sector in the face of multiple economic headwinds.

[See more: The fashion industry must slash production to meet climate goals, report finds]

Adams-Geller reflected on her journey, sharing, “In 2004, I had a dream to start a denim brand founded by a woman because, at that time, all the denim brands I modelled for were owned and designed by men. I thought it would be really cool to create a denim brand that could turn into a lifestyle brand, not only for women but for men too,” she said during her speech at the opening event. The Alaska-born co-founder also thanked Wynn [Macau] for having faith in the brand and “embracing the exclusivity of having PAIGE in Asia.“

Among Hong Kong celebrities attending the opening were Grace Chan and Kenneth Lai. The launch, which featured a live DJ and interactive experiences for guests, was supported by a multi-city video campaign across Macao, Hong Kong, and Shanghai.

PAIGE’s autumn collection is now available at the boutique and features outerwear, leather, silks, knits, and accessories, all celebrated for their fit and high-end materials.