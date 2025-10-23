Macao Fashion Festival kicks off with a runway show by local talent

The Macao Fashion Festival 2025 commenced at the Venetian yesterday with the Style Encounter Moment runway show.

The event, organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau and co-ordinated by the Macau Productivity and Technology Transfer Center (known respectively by their Portuguese initials IC and CPTTM), highlighted the latest collections from local designers.

Acting as the festival’s opening show, the parade featured 56 sets of clothing from designers selected for the 11th Subsidy Programme for Fashion Design on Sample Making. The collections, which included men’s and women’s attire, featured both casual and formal looks and were well-received by attending industry professionals and fashion buyers.

Designers showcasing their work included Wong Chi Un, Leong Man Teng, Ding Zhen, Ng Ka Wai, Wong Man I, Lei Wei Cheng and Vong Si Weng.

The IC has run the subsidy programme since 2013, using the annual fashion parade to increase the visibility of Macao’s fashion brands and provide valuable experience for local production teams and models. The initiative aims to foster the professionalisation and commercial development of the local fashion design industry.

Grants of up to 180,000 patacas are given to cover a designer’s production and promotion costs.

This year’s festival will run until Saturday 25 October under the theme “Fashion Voyage” in the Florence Hall at the Venetian. Works by designers from the Greater Bay Area will also be showcased. The full programme can be found here.