Renowned art critic Feng Boyi has been appointed curator of Art Macao 2025

Chinese art curator and critic Feng Boyi will serve as chief curator for this year’s Art Macao: Macao International Art Biennale 2025, according to the Cultural Affairs Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials IC). Art Macao kicks off on 19 July and will run for three months.

Beijing-born Feng is “one of the most active independent curators and art critics in China,” the IC noted. He is currently a researcher at the Institute of Art Sociology of the Sichuan Fine Arts Institute and has served as the artistic director of both the He Xiangning Art Museum and Suzhou Jinji Lake Art Museum.

Feng Boyi has been described as one of China’s most active art critics and curators – Photo courtesy of the Cultural Affairs Bureau

Feng, who has been honoured with several Curator of the Year awards, has written about art since the 1980s and held his first independent curatorial exhibition in 1998. He is known for spotlighting experimental and marginalised voices.

This year’s biennale will span six main sections: the Main Exhibition, Public Art Exhibition, City Pavilion, Special Exhibition, Local Curatorial Project and Collateral Exhibition. Participating artists include internationally acclaimed figures such as Xu Bing (China), Ann Hamilton (US), Gregor Schneider (Germany), Bart Hess (Netherlands), and Kasia Molga (UK).

Their works will “craft innovative artistic narratives, revitalise historical spaces, explore the community’s cultural tapestry and ignite the spirit of humanity,” IC noted. The theme for this year’s biennale is “Hey, what brings you here?”

Founded in 2019, Art Macao showcases work by internationally acclaimed artists from around the world at the city’s casino-resorts, museums and public spaces every two years. More information can be found on its official website.