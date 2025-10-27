The 7th Encounter in Macao gets underway with a rich cultural programme

The 7th Encounter in Macao – billed as an “arts and cultural festival between China and the Portuguese-speaking countries” – was opened last Friday at the picturesque amphitheatre of the Taipa Houses. Leong Wai Man, the president of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, was among the dignitaries officiating the ceremony.

Running until December, this year’s Encounter offers a rich programme for residents and tourists alike.

A core component event is the GEG Lusofonia Festival, a collaborative effort between the Cultural Affairs Bureau and the Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG), which will unfold over two consecutive weekends, from 24 October to 2 November, at the Taipa Houses.

This 28th edition of the Lusofonia will shine a spotlight on Angolan culture, while also showcasing the unique characteristics of various Portuguese-speaking countries and regions. Visitors can immerse themselves in a lively atmosphere filled with music, dance, traditional games, and delectable gastronomy from ten Portuguese-speaking communities residing in Macao, including Angola, Brazil, Cape Verde, and Portugal.

Performances by groups from these countries and 40 local Portuguese-speaking artists will grace the main stage at the amphitheatre and a secondary stage in Largo do Carmo.

Meanwhile, Encounter will present six other programmes. The Chinese and Portuguese Picture Book Fair, held from 24 October to 2 November at the Carmo Hall, will feature over 800 picture and children’s books in Chinese and Portuguese. The fair will also host interactive outreach activities such as book promotion sessions, workshops, and hand puppet performances, fostering a love for reading and artistry in children and parents.

Music and dance will take centre stage with the GEG Traditional Music and Dance Performance in the Community,” bringing together a dance group from Mainland China and eight art troupes from Portuguese-speaking countries to perform at the Galaxy resort and various neighbourhoods across Macao during the Lusofonia Festival.

Art enthusiasts can look forward to the Spiritual Narrative exhibition, running from November 2025 to March 2026 at the Exhibitions Gallery and Nostalgic House of the Taipa Houses. This exhibition will showcase contemporary creations by artists from Macao, Mainland China, and Portuguese-speaking countries.

Film lovers are in for a treat with the 7th China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries Film Festival. It will open with the film Green Wave on 14 November at the Galaxy Cinemas, followed by nearly 30 screenings at the Cinematheque Passion from 15 November to 5 December. The festival will also include community screenings, talks, post-screening seminars, and workshops.

A highlight of the musical programme is the Vanessa da Mata concert with the Macao Chinese Orchestra on 15 November at the Macao Cultural Centre Grand Auditorium. Under the direction of Zhang Lie, Music Director and Principal Conductor of the Macao Chinese Orchestra, the concert will feature da Mata’s classic songs reimagined with Chinese musical instruments, creating a beautiful fusion of Chinese and Brazilian sounds.

Finally, the Chinese and Portuguese Tasting Workshop in November will offer three sessions of hand-brewing coffee workshops and three sessions of chocolate sculpture workshops for families, providing a unique opportunity to experience the blend of Chinese and Lusophone cultures through the culinary arts.

Registration for workshops are now open via the Activity Applications section of the Macao One Account. Special offers are available for a range of activities by presenting Film Festival or concert tickets, or receipts from the picture book fair.

For further details on the Arts and Cultural Festival between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries, please visit the 7th Encounter in Macao webpage.

