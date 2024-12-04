The Macau International Short Film Festival is underway

Some 121 films and music videos are being shown for free at the Teatro Capitol during the 15th edition of the Macau International Short Film Festival, which launched yesterday and runs until 10 December.

Over 5,800 submissions from more than 130 locations were made this year, an increase of more than a thousand in comparison to 2023, according to local media reports. The films selected span a wide range of genres, including animation, fiction, comedies and documentaries, and will be divided over 30 screenings during the festival period.

In addition to the films, a number of master classes have been organised, featuring local and international film experts such as Lúcia Lemos of Portugal and Macao, Soumitra Ranade of India, and Antonin Chalon of France.

On the last day of the festival, an award ceremony for the festival’s short film competition and music video competition will be held, with 17 prizes up for grabs, according to Paulo Canelas de Castro, the president of the Institute of European Studies of Macau, one of the event’s organisers.

The winner of the Best Film of the Festival will win 20,000 patacas, while the shorts that bag the best fiction, best documentary and best animation prizes will each earn 10,000 patacas.

The Macau International Short Film Festival originally began life in 2010 as an audio-visual competition known as the Sound & Image Challenge, before it was rebranded in 2015 due to its growing popularity.

The current short film festival should not be confused with the similarly named Macao International Shorts Film Festival, which shares the same initials and was held this year in March.

More information about the current festival and its schedule can be found on its website.