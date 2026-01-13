Macao Chinese Orchestra opens new season with ‘Dawn Breaks’ concert

The Macao Chinese Orchestra will usher in its 2025-26 concert season this Friday at 7:45 pm in the Macao Cultural Centre Small Auditorium.

The concert, Dawn Breaks, is themed around hope and new beginnings. Under the baton of resident conductor Liao Yuan-Yu, the orchestra will perform a blend of new and classic Chinese works.

Renowned bamboo flautist Hou Guangyu will join the orchestra as soloist for the concerto Bamboo Reverie. Hou previously served as the principal flautist of the China Broadcasting Chinese Orchestra in Beijing.

The programme also includes principal ruan player Lin Jie performing Ode to the Sun, showcasing the Chinese plucked string instrument’s expressive power.

The orchestra will present several other pieces, including a contemporary folk rendition of Formation Break: Contempo, the uplifting Aspirations, and the commissioned Macau Impressions, which paints a musical portrait of the city.

The concert will last approximately 90 minutes, including an interval. Tickets, priced at 150 patacas and 200 patacas, are available via Macau Ticketing. Those who purchase the Discover New Chinese Music package offer can get a 50 percent discount.