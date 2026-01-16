Menu
The Macao Arts Festival launches a call out for local performance proposals

Proposals for individual programmes of all genres and outdoor family-friendly performances that align with Macao’s maritime heritage are encouraged
  • Registered local associations and adult Macao residents are eligible to apply, and the deadline for submissions is 5 pm on 10 February 2026

16 Jan 2026
The Life of Pi was one of the marquee performances of the 35th Macao Arts Festival – Photo courtesy of IC

16 Jan 2026

UPDATED: 16 Jan 2026, 2:57 pm

The Cultural Affairs Bureau has launched an open call for local productions to feature in the 36th Macao Arts Festival, which will be held from May to June 2026.

Applications are invited from registered local associations and Macao residents aged 18 or above. The deadline for submissions is 5 pm on 10 February 2026.

The call is divided into two categories: individual and community programmes. Priority will be given to works aligned with the theme “Cultural Encounters along the Maritime Silk Road,” particularly those exploring Macao’s unique heritage, history, and stories.

[See more: New local musical Operation Oops! to premiere in Macao on 31 January]

For individual programmes, the bureau seeks performance proposals of all genres, including theatre, dance, Cantonese opera, children’s programmes, and multimedia arts. Meanwhile, the popular community programme Performing Arts Gala is seeking family-friendly performances suitable for outdoor stages, with no format restrictions.

Selected programmes will receive production funding and be staged during the 36th Macao Arts Festival.

The application regulations and form are available for download on the IC website. Shortlisted applicants will be invited to present their creative concepts to a panel in February.

