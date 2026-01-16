The Macao Arts Festival launches a call out for local performance proposals

The Cultural Affairs Bureau has launched an open call for local productions to feature in the 36th Macao Arts Festival, which will be held from May to June 2026.

Applications are invited from registered local associations and Macao residents aged 18 or above. The deadline for submissions is 5 pm on 10 February 2026.

The call is divided into two categories: individual and community programmes. Priority will be given to works aligned with the theme “Cultural Encounters along the Maritime Silk Road,” particularly those exploring Macao’s unique heritage, history, and stories.

[See more: New local musical Operation Oops! to premiere in Macao on 31 January]

For individual programmes, the bureau seeks performance proposals of all genres, including theatre, dance, Cantonese opera, children’s programmes, and multimedia arts. Meanwhile, the popular community programme Performing Arts Gala is seeking family-friendly performances suitable for outdoor stages, with no format restrictions.

Selected programmes will receive production funding and be staged during the 36th Macao Arts Festival.

The application regulations and form are available for download on the IC website. Shortlisted applicants will be invited to present their creative concepts to a panel in February.