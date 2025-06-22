The Hong Kong-Macao Visual Art Biennale has opened in Beijing

The latest Hong Kong-Macao Visual Art Biennale has opened in Beijing, bringing artwork from the two SARs and the Chinese mainland together. A statement from the Cultural Affairs Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials IC) described the exhibition as “showcasing contemporary cultural landscapes and artistic spirits” of the SARs.

Macao’s section features 30 artworks by 10 local artists: Cai Guo Jie, Ieong Wan Si, Im Fong, Lam Im Peng, Lo Hio Ieng, Lou Kam Ieng, Ng Sang Kei, Ricardo Filipe dos Santos Meireles, Sit Ka Kit and Xie Yun.

Their works reflect personal interpretations of Macao through a range of media such as oil and acrylic painting, photography, mixed media, video and immersive installations.

Eight of the participating Macao artists attended the opening ceremony, which took place at the West Exhibition Hall of the National Centre for the Performing Arts on 17 June. The biennale winds up its Beijing chapter on 13 July, then goes on to exhibitions in both Guangzhou and Shenzhen. Beijing is the third stop in its tour of the mainland, after shows in Hangzhou and Nanjing.

At the opening ceremony, acting IC vice president Ho Hong Pan said the biennale served as a “vital window for Macao artists to showcase their works to a broader audience,” allowing viewers to better understand the city’s “multicultural landscapes and the spirit of its people.”

Themed “Integration and Dialogue,” this edition of the biennale incorporates visual arts, intangible cultural heritage and design, technological innovation and social design, according to IC. The event was jointly organised by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government, and Hong Kong’s Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau.