Hong Kong’s Chinese Culture Festival to highlight legends of Sui-Tang dynasties

The third Chinese Culture Festival (CCF) will run in Hong Kong from June to September 2026, featuring more than 280 programmes under the theme “Legends.”

This year’s festival centres around Chinese folklore and legends, with particular emphasis on Sui-Tang dynasty culture and the ancient capital Luoyang. The Sui dynasty (581–618) reunified China after centuries of division, while the Tang era (618–907) “stimulated a cultural and artistic flowering that amounted to a golden age.”

The opening production is the dance-drama Lady White Snake, produced by Shanghai Grand Theatre. Directed by internationally renowned ballet artist Tan YuanYuan, the work blends ballet with Chinese dance to reinterpret the classic tale.

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The Chinese Opera Festival (COF), a component initiative of CCF, offers other highlights. These include the opening Showcase of Peking Opera Actors in Full Armour Roles, which features male actors from four major Peking opera troupes in Shanghai, Beijing, Tianjin and Hubei, and the Hong Kong premiere of Kun opera masterpiece A Dream Under the Southern Bough.

Other notable programmes include the drama Acrobatic Spectacle of Ancient Tang, guqin recitals, multimedia dance works, film screenings and free exhibitions. The “Hong Kong Jockey Club Series: Prosperity and Magnificence” exhibition, which runs from 25 April to 24 August, will display over 165 Sui-Tang artefacts from Shaanxi province.

Tickets for most events go on sale via Urbtix from 14 April, with various discount schemes available.