Art Basel Hong Kong throws open its doors this week, returning to the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from 27 to 29 March with a line-up that reaffirms the city’s role as the cultural engine of the Greater Bay Area. Preview days on 25 and 26 March have already pulled in VIP collectors, museum delegations and advisors from across the Pearl River Delta and further afield.

This year’s edition gathers 240 galleries from 41 countries and territories, with more than half operating spaces in the Asia-Pacific and 29 based in Hong Kong itself, a reminder that the city remains the region’s key marketplace even as neighbouring centres in Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Macao ramp up their own art offerings.

The mix spans blue-chip heavyweights, mid-sized programmes and younger outfits making their Basel debut, including new arrivals from Sydney, Tokyo, Seoul, Mainland China and Southeast Asia.

[See more: Hong Kong convenes global arts leaders to rethink community and cultural sustainability]

Curatorially, the fair pivots toward the present with Echoes, a new sector dedicated to works produced within the past five years and presented in tightly focused booths of up to three artists. It sits comfortably alongside Encounters, the platform for large-scale installations and performances, which returns this year with a cosmological twist: twelve major works are arranged according to the five elements – space/ether, water, fire, wind and earth – mapped onto distinct zones of the exhibition halls.

For the Greater Bay Area audience, the action does not stop at the harbourfront. A strengthened public programme sends free film screenings, talks and collaborations rippling out into the city, drawing in younger Hongkongers as well as day-trippers from Shenzhen and Macao. Media artist Ellen Pau leads the Film section, while a parallel conversations programme parses how artists and institutions across the GBA are responding to new infrastructure, funding flows and shifting demographics.

Dealers are watching sales closely for signals about collector confidence in the face of global economic uncertainty. But on the ground in Wan Chai this week, the emphasis is squarely on experimentation and regional perspectives.