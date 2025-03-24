Wynn is set to hold the grand opening of a new food hall called the Gourmet Pavilion at its Cotai-based property, Wynn Palace on 29 April, according to an announcement made on the casino operator’s website.

Described as a “world-class culinary destination,” the new food hall will feature 16 dining options that cover a range of Asian cuisine, including Cantonese, Indian, Japanese, Korean and Singaporean.

Some of the restaurants listed include Leela, an Indian restaurant; Yong Zuo, an outlet that serves fish congee recommended by the Michelin Guide; Tao Xiao Chuan, an eatery featuring Northeastern Chinese barbecue skewers; Xita Lao Tai Tai, a Korean barbecue specialist, and Zhu Guang Yu, an establishment that houses Chongqing-style hotpot.

Details about the individual restaurants’ menus and pricing are still under wraps, although Wynn Palace is currently offering discounts of up to 15 percent for its members.

Earlier this year, Wynn Macau hosted an event in collaboration with the Macau Labour Affairs Bureau to recruit Macao residents interested in working at the Gourmet Pavilion. Nine positions were advertised, including chefs, waiters, management staff and receptionists.

During Wynn’s fourth quarter earnings call last month, Craig Billings, the CEO of Wynn Resorts said that the new food hall “fits very well” in the context of Wynn Palace, which he said was “light” in terms of “more casual dining options,”

The executive noted that the new food hall would boost the “variety of food and beverage offerings” of Wynn Palace, adding that“we believe [it] will drive incremental visitation and footfall” to the property.

Other local gaming concessionaires have also established food halls as a means to diversify its culinary options, with one recent example being SJM Holdings’ Kam Pek Market, which held its grand opening on 22 December.