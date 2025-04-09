This year’s list of Asia’s 50 Best Bars will be revealed in Macao

The announcement of Asia’s 50 Best Bars for 2025 will be made in Macao for the first time on 15 July, according to a statement from the organiser.

The 10th edition of the annual list will be revealed at an awards ceremony at Wynn Palace, the statement said.

A series of supporting events will also be held across Wynn’s Macao properties, including parties, networking events and the “50 Best Signature Sessions,” described by the organisers as “one-time-only collaborations between the hottest international bars paired with leading local culinary establishments.”

[See more: Where to drink in Macao: A guide to the city’s best bars]

In the weeks leading up to the event, other special awards will be announced, such as the Michter’s Art of Hospitality Award and the peer-voted Altos Bartenders’ Bartender Award. The extended ranking of bars in 51st to 100th place will also be revealed a few weeks prior to the ceremony.

This is not the first time the 50 Best franchise has held its events in the city. Back in 2018 and 2019, Macao hosted the reveals of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants, with both events also taking place at Wynn Palace.

As of 2024, Macao had only one bar ranked among Asia’s 50 Best: the St. Regis Bar at the St. Regis hotel.