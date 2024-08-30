Sam Hou Fai cements frontrunner status, as more high-profile backers emerge

The 62-year-old former head of Macao’s top court, Sam Hou Fai, looks to become the leading contender in Macao’s upcoming chief executive (CE) election after the city’s former leader Edmund Ho Hau Wah formally endorsed him in the wake of Sam’s announcement to run for office on Wednesday.

In an interview with Macao Daily News, Ho said he “personally admired and wholeheartedly supported Sam Hou Fai’s decision.” The former CE noted that he had worked with Sam for many years and considered the former magistrate to be an honest individual who is fair, selfless, principled, with the ability to work in a practical and realistic manner.

Ho, who is currently the vice-chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, also praised outgoing CE Ho Iat Seng for leading the government through various challenges and difficulties during his tenure, as well as engaging in a significant amount of “constructive work.” He added that the central government has always had high praise for Ho Iat Seng.

In addition to Edmund Ho, a number of other prominent individuals across Macao’s various sectors have recently declared their support for Sam, including the head of the People’s Alliance of Macao Si Ka Lon and lawmaker Ho Ion Sang. Both of them are also members of the National People’s Congress.

Another member of the National People’s Congress, Ho Sut Heng, has also given her backing but urged Sam to reach out and listen to the opinions of various people in the community.

“[Changing] consumption patterns and the imbalance in economic development are all very real problems,” Ho told local media. She said she hoped Sam “can dive more deeply into the grassroots level and listen to the opinions of the various sectors in the community. This way, it will allow him to govern in a way that is even more in line with what is happening on the ground.”

Residents and businesses who spoke to TDM also expressed the need for the incoming administration to address issues relating to the high cost of housing, the dire state of local businesses, youth unemployment and pensions.

Business operators said the new government should consider introducing more incentives, promotional campaigns, and attractions to lure tourists away from the tourist districts and into more overlooked parts of the city. Store owners around Rotunda de Carlos da Maia (colloquially known as the Three Lamps District) expressed hopes that the new government could help them benefit from tourism.

The CE election nomination period will run until 12 September, meaning that potential candidates have around a fortnight to gather at least 66 endorsements from the 400-strong CE Election Committee.

The election itself is scheduled to take place on 13 October, with the new CE due to take office on 20 December.