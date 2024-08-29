Sam Hou Fai racks up endorsements from prominent local figures 

Former chief justice Sam Hou Fai has received an early boost to his campaign to become Macao’s next chief executive after various high-profile local figures voiced their support for his candidacy.

According to TDM, among the 62-year-old’s backers is the president of the Legislative Assembly and member of the National People’s Congress Kou Hoi In. Sam has also reportedly received the support of Chui Sai Cheong, the president of the Macao Chamber of Commerce and a member of the National People’s Congress.

Other individuals who have indicated that they are in favour of Sam running in the race include: Lao Nga Wong, the head of the Association of Returned Overseas Chinese Macau; Wong Ka Lon, a member of the CE Election Committee and the president of the Macao Youth Federation; Ho Sut Heng, a member of the CE Election Committee and the president of the Macao Federation of Trade Unions; Lao Ngai Leong, the president of the Macao Region China Council for the Promotion of Peaceful National Reunification; Zhao Guoqiang, the president of the Macau Legal Sector Agents Association, and Chan Hong, a National People’s Congress member and the director-general of the Macau Education Association.

The broad spectrum of early support that Sam has garnered will be encouraging to his campaign. Nonetheless, he will still need to get at least 66 endorsements from the 400-member CE Election Committee during the nomination period that runs from today to 12 September.

This morning, Lei Wun Kong, a member of Sam’s campaign team, collected the nomination form from the Public Administration Building at Rua do Campo. Speaking to the media, Lei said that the campaign office would quickly contact the different committee members, gather their opinions and strive to win enough nominations.

Media reports are already speculating that Sam may be the sole candidate in the CE election on 13 October. With the exception of the very first poll in 1999, all CE elections have only had one candidate.

Currently, the only other potential candidate that has signalled his intention to run is businessman Jorge Chiang. Earlier yesterday, Cheong Weng Chon, the secretary for administration and justice, was asked if he had any intention of throwing his hat into the ring, but said that he had “not thought about it.”