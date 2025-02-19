Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Subscribe
Menu

Sam Hou Fai is to personally chair a new working group on Hengqin

Besides the Hengqin group, Macao’s top official will also lead a group on administrative reform, according to a government statement
  • Other new top-level groups are being set up, including one on legal coordination and another on city beautification and sanitation

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

19 Feb 2025
Sam Hou Fai is to personally chair a new working group on Hengqin
Sam Hou Fai is to personally chair a new working group on Hengqin
ion: Chief Executive of Macao, Sam Hou Fai, chairs a meeting of his cabinet on 13 February – Photo courtesy of the Government Information Bureau

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

19 Feb 2025

Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai is to chair two new working groups, one on the development of Hengqin and the other a leading group on administrative reform. 

According to a government statement, three other new groups are to be established under André Cheong, the secretary for administration and justice. They are a coordination group on administrative reform, as well as groups on legal coordination and city beautification and sanitation.

The statement said that the new groups were in line with the developmental directives given by President Xi Jinping during his visit to the city in December.

[See more: Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai meets Hong Kong’s leader to boost cooperation]

The groups will “enhance interdepartmental and cross-sector cooperation,” the government says. 

They also aim “to improve the governance ability and governance level of the MSAR government, advance the leadership and overall coordination mechanisms for public administration reforms, strengthen top-level guidance and cross-sector coordination, enhance legislative coordination and planning, improve the legal system, and promote healthy interaction between administrative and legislative work.”

Sam’s personal leadership of the Hengqin group underscores the importance that the local government attaches to increasing the assimilation of Macao and Hengqin – an island district of Zhuhai that is seen as offering vital room for the SAR’s continued development and expansion.

the tea Banner desktop
the tea Banner mobile

Recent Articles

you might also like
Send this to a friend