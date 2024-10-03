Sam Hou Fai goes on his first community walkabout as presumptive CE

The presumptive new chief executive (CE) of Macao, Sam Hou Fai, made the first community visit of his campaign yesterday, speaking to residents and small-business owners in the city’s densely populated Northern District.

According to multiple media reports, the 62-year-old former judge – and sole candidate in the election to succeed incumbent leader Ho Iat Seng – called in at the Iao Hon Estate, and a nearby park and market complex, where he had lunch with local youths.

“My aim in visiting the Northern District, which is the most densely populated area in Macao, is to experience the social environment there,” Sam told local media. “Among the places I visited were the seven buildings of the Iao Hon estate. I also learned about the operations of small and medium sized enterprises.”

Sam said the planned redevelopment of the Iao Hon Estate would improve the area’s livability, and urged planners to adopt a holistic approach, taking transport, environment and support services into account.

He drew attention to the lack of recreational facilities in the area and said more had to be done to improve traffic congestion.

Members of the public that Sam spoke to generally had a favourable impression of the presumptive CE but also offered views on how livelihoods could be improved.

“I hope he can be more concerned about the residents, especially elderly residents,” one market vendor said. “Their living subsidies should be improved.”

Sam’s appointment to Macao’s top job is expected to be finalised by the city’s 400-strong Election Committee on 13 October.