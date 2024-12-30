Some 360,000 people are expected to use the Gongbei Port during the New Year 

The Gongbei checkpoint – Macao’s busiest – is expected to handle some 360,000 travellers between New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day according to forecasts made by China’s National Immigration Administration.

Other land crossings in Macao are expected to be similarly busy between the evening of 31 December and 1 January, with mainland authorities predicting 105,000 entries and exits at Qingmao, 96,000 at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, and 80,000 at the Hengqin checkpoint.

Large crowds are meanwhile expected at a number of New Year’s Eve events, including a countdown concert at Sai Van Lake Square between 10 pm and 12:10 am, as well as a countdown show at the Taipa Houses Museum from 9 pm to 12:15 am.

Both events are free of charge and will feature a number of local and Hong Kong performers, including German Ku, Maria Cordero, George Lam, Sally Yip and Johnny Yip.

Because of these concerts, the Transport Bureau announced on Friday that temporary traffic restrictions will be put in place around the roads leading to Macao Tower and Taipa Village. Dozens of buses that travel along these paths will also see their routes readjusted.

The authorities have also extended the operating hours of 22 bus lines on New Year’s Eve to either 1 am or 2 am on 1 January. The 17 routes that will have their service lengthened to 1 am include numbers 1, 3, 3A, 11 and MT1. Meanwhile, numbers 3X, 5, 10, 103X and MT4 will operate until 2 am.

The Macao Light Rapid Transit (LRT) will operate extended hours as well on 31 December, with the final train scheduled at 2:30 am on 1 January.

Meanwhile, Macao is already preparing for the Lunar New Year celebrations, which begin on 29 January to usher in the Year of the Snake.

The Cultural Affairs Bureau has already announced three events featuring calligraphy competitions, booths and workshops, which will take place in Taipa’s Bombeiros Square on 18 January, Paça dos Lótus on 19 January and Tap Seac Square on 25 January.

Details about the annual Lunar New Year float parade will be released as the celebration period draws closer.