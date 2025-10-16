Timor-Leste awards Medal of Merit to Chinese doctors

Timorese President José Ramos Horta has honoured the members of China’s 10th medical aid team with the Medal of Merit in recognition of their contributions to the country’s health sector, reports the Portuguese news agency Lusa.

Ramos Horta praised the “12 dedicated doctors,” saying their service “embodies the spirit of international cooperation and contributes to saving countless lives,” advancing Timor-Leste’s medical capabilities, and strengthening “the bonds of friendship and solidarity between our two nations.”

The team managed 19,000 urgent cases and outpatient consultations, 5,800 hospitalisations and 1,300 surgeries over their two-year tenure, working at Guido Valadares National Hospital in Dili and other health centres. They also conducted numerous outreach programmes, holding nearly a dozen major free clinic missions to remote areas like Atauro Island and Laga, where they provided diagnoses, treatment and medicine to thousands of people.

These missions are particularly important as around 70 percent of the Timorese population lives in rural areas, where access to healthcare is limited and many clinics are understaffed or under-resourced.

The 10th Chinese medical team also introduced several advanced medical procedures to the country, including minimally invasive surgeries and innovative obstetrics and orthopaedics techniques, which could significantly improve the quality of available healthcare.

By participating and supporting several national and international scientific symposiums during their tenure, the team was also able to share knowledge and contribute to the development of Timor-Leste’s healthcare sector.

A cooperation agreement signed by both countries saw the first Chinese medical aid team arrive in Dili in December 2003, less than a year after Timor-Leste gained its independence. Just over 120 Chinese medical personnel have served in the country since then, performing a total of over 249,000 consultations and more than 22,000 surgeries. The latest team arrived on Wednesday to begin its two-year tenure on the island.

Through these dedicated medical teams, Ramos Horta reflected in September, the people of China “are not just treating patients but are helping Timor-Leste build a healthier and more resilient future. Their contributions are invaluable, and the Timorese State looks forward to continuing this vital and life-saving cooperation for many years to come.”