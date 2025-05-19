Sino-Portuguese cultural festival scheduled for Lisbon

Lisbon is to host “Chinese Styles, Portuguese Flavours” – a Sino-Portuguese cultural festival – on 23 May. The event is designed to promote cultural exchange.

Organised by China’s Nanfang Media Group and the Portugal-China Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the event will take place at Av. Alm. Gago Coutinho 168, and admission is free to the public.

The festival will feature a market offering samples of Chinese snacks, Guangdong spirits, and Portuguese wines. Chefs representing Cantonese, Macanese, and Portuguese cuisines will present dishes and discuss the cultural influences behind them.

[See more: Macao investors told of new options in Portugal’s Golden Visa programme]

A “Guochao” Zone will offer activities such as trying on traditional Chinese hanfu outfits and participating in workshops on calligraphy, papercutting, and ink painting, with activities run by the Lisbon Chinese School.

Additionally, South – the media outlet formerly known as GDToday – will launch the “Greater Bay Area Chinese–Portuguese Media Content Platform” at the event.

This platform aims to facilitate content sharing and cultural cooperation between Chinese and Portuguese-speaking media. The organisers stated that the platform is intended to enhance international understanding of China and the Greater Bay Area.

This article was drafted by AI before being reviewed by an editor.