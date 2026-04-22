Macao’s Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai holds talks with Portugal’s President António José Seguro 

Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai of Macao was formally received by the President António José Seguro of Portugal yesterday at the Belém Palace in Lisbon. This meeting, part of Sam’s official visit to Portugal, was intended to strengthen mutual trust and deepen relations.

According to a statement from the presidency, President Seguro emphasised the importance of respecting Macao’s distinct identity. He acknowledged China’s role in promoting the region’s unique culture and heritage, expressing confidence that this priority would be maintained, and also reiterated Portugal’s openness to continued dialogue.

President Seguro stressed the continuing need for compliance with the legal framework established during the handover of Macao’s administration, and its continued alignment with the region’s legal system. He said it is particularly pertinent regarding the protection of rights, freedoms, and guarantees. The significance of the Portuguese School of Macao and the continued promotion of the Portuguese language as one of the territory’s official languages were also underscored.

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During his time in Lisbon, which concluded on Tuesday, Sam also held meetings with Prime Minister Luís Montenegro, the president of parliament, and the ministers of the economy, foreign affairs, and justice. Following his visit to Portugal, Mr Sam is scheduled to visit Spain, Brussels, and Switzerland.

Speaking at a reception hosted by the SAR Government in Lisbon, Sam upheld the necessity of advancing internal reforms and encouraging “high-quality” economic openness. He underlined Macao’s aspiration to position itself as a key international platform for cooperation, focusing particularly on Portuguese-speaking countries.

In his address, Sam stressed that his administration aimed to create an internationalised business environment based on the rule of law and stable, predictable regulations, reinforcing Macao’s vital function as a “bridge” and an “interlocutor” between China and the Portuguese-speaking world.