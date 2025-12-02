European Space Agency confirms space hub and landing site in Portugal’s Azores

Portugal has formally partnered with the European Space Agency (ESA) to create a new space hub in the Azores, confirming Santa Maria as the future landing site for a landmark spacecraft, reports specialist European space news outlet Orbital Today.

The agreement confirmed the island of Santa Maria as the landing site for the maiden flight of Space Rider, Europe’s first fully reusable orbital vehicle. Currently under development, the unmanned craft is designed for short-duration missions in low orbit to conduct microgravity experiments, demonstrate technologies and deploy small satellites.

The inaugural flight is scheduled for 2028, aboard a Vega-C launcher, from the French Guiana Spaceport and landing in Santa Maria.

A feasibility study of the island, concluded in July 2024, confirmed the technological and economic feasibility of Santa Maria as a landing site. The Space Rider landing and post-landing processing infrastructure will be integrated into the future Santa Maria Space Technology Centre, with the new hub serving “Portuguese, European and global actors, driving innovation and economic development in the Azores,” according to the ESA.

[See more: The GBA has natural advantages when it comes to the space race, FMCC speaker says]

At the same time, Portugal has committed to a record 204.8-million-euro (US$238.1 million) investment in the ESA over the next five years, signalling a new stage of the country’s high-tech ambitions.

Such a sizable investment right now makes sense, officials argue, as every euro sent to ESA returns more than double in contracts for Portuguese companies. A recently released study from Novaspace confirms as much, finding a 2.17-euro rebound per euro.

Returns on investment can also be seen in the sector, which has doubled over the past decade, exceeded 1 billion euros (US$1.16 billion) in turnover and employs more than 1,600 highly qualified professionals. By expanding investment, Portugal aims to keep talent in the country and entice foreign companies into joining Portuguese supply chains.

In addition to the new space hub on Santa Maria, Portugal will develop half of the 16 small Earth-observation satellites that comprise the Atlantic Constellation. Aimed at monitoring climate change, the Atlantic Constellation will also provide high-frequency data to the EU’s Copernicus system, supporting natural disaster mitigation efforts, maritime security and military readiness.

The country also has a stake in the Arctic Weather Satellite and contributes to the ESA’s Lagrange 5 space-weather mission, complementing national ambitions to specialise in mini and micro-satellite platforms operating over the Atlantic basin by 2030.