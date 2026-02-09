Mozambique welcomes its first graphite plant

Mozambique enters a new phase of industrialisation with the inauguration of its first graphite processing plant, reports local news outlet Club of Mozambique.

Mozambican President Daniel Chapo opened the 200,000 metric ton-per-year processing plant in late January, calling it “one of the best and largest graphite plants in the world.” Chapo commended DH Mining, the Jinan Yuxiao Group subsidiary that built and operates the new plant, and the Chinese business community more broadly, for the confidence they’ve shown in Mozambique, and for their concrete commitment to production and local processing.

DH Mining, which began work on its graphite mine in Nipepe in 2014, has invested an estimated US$200 million in mining and processing facilities in the district. The project currently employs more than 200 temporary workers and around 1,000 permanent workers, a figure expected to increase in the second development phase.

DH Mining Director Sang Shong said the expansion reflects long-term confidence in Mozambique’s mineral potential and its role in global supply chains for battery minerals. The country ranks among the world’s top producers of graphite, according to estimates from the US Geological Survey.

[See more: TotalEnergies has restarted its massive Mozambican LNG project]

DH Mining invested in key regional infrastructure, including building a bridge over the Lúrio River and around 110 kilometres of road to connect Nipepe to the country’s main transport network. About 100 kilometres of transmission lines were installed to provide stable, reliable electricity for local residents and regional development.

The company also undertook a resettlement process that included 125 houses, a school, hospital, police station and new modern residential area. One resident told Xinhua that living conditions in the surrounding communities had improved greatly since the project began.

Chapo concluded the ceremony by reiterating his country’s commitment to responsible, sustainable investment that prioritises community welfare, urging companies to follow DH Mining’s example by investing in Mozambique’s industrialisation.