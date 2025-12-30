Mozambique breaks ground on pioneering electronics factory

Mozambican technology company MSource broke ground earlier this month on a new factory, the country’s first dedicated to the local assembly of electronics, reports Diário Económico.

Representatives from the government, MSource, MozParks and strategic partners gathered at Beluluane Industrial Park in Matola, outside Maputo, for the groundbreaking ceremony. Valued at around US$3 million, the one-hectare factory will include two semi-automatic assembly lines, two packaging lines, a testing laboratory and international quality certification.

Initial production is estimated at 80,000 units per month, producing mobile phones, smartphones and possibly laptops, although reporting varies. MSource expects the project to create around 160 direct jobs, as well as indirect jobs, with a strong focus on training young Mozambicans.

“From this factory, other factories will emerge in our country, placing Mozambique in a position that is not merely that of a consumer of technology, but also a producer of that technology,” communications minister Américo Muchanga said at the groundbreaking, heralding the project as the embodiment of the government’s vision of industrialisation and economic independence.

According to company representative Francisco Chate, the project aims to reduce dependence on mobile phone imports and combat the proliferation of counterfeit equipment, currently used by most of the population. MSource expects it to reduce imports of such equipment by around 14 percent annually, while ensuring good quality equipment is available at affordable prices.

Onório Manuel, general director of MozParks, which operates the Beluluane Industrial Park, called the groundbreaking “a historic moment”, emphasising the importance of electronics manufacturing in creating new types of jobs, developing technical skills and reducing dependence on imports.

The main equipment is expected to be operational within 6 to 8 months. Later phases include expanding manufacturing to include some electronic devices, ramping up production capacity to as much as 300,000 units per month and the possible construction of dormitories onsite, if the factory operates 24 hours a day.

“Building this factory is a testament to MSource’s commitment to the development of Mozambique and Southern Africa. This pioneering project will meet domestic market needs and position the country as a technological hub in the region,” Chate said.