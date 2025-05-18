Mozambique and Angola deepen economic and cultural cooperation

Mozambican President Daniel Chapo has announced a raft of new agreements signed with Angola, the working visit marking his first to a member country of the Community of Portuguese Language Countries (CPLP) since taking office in January.

The Mozambican news agency AIM news reports that Chapo ended his two-day working visit on Friday with a press conference in Luanda, where he stated that political and diplomatic relations between Mozambique and Angola were excellent. He expressed the urgent need to enhance and deepen economic relations between the two countries, saying the five agreements signed – centring on transport, culture, social action and tourism – represent a start.

The Mozambican presidency said the day before that Chapo’s visit to Angola “is an opportunity to strengthen bilateral relations, in order to give them a more proactive dynamic and identify other areas of co-operation of mutual interest, especially in the economic field. Speaking at the press conference, Chapo called the visit “extremely positive” and praised the signings as “concrete results.”

“May they bring results for both countries, and may we continue to create better living conditions for our two peoples … We are two brotherly peoples, and we must remain united, cohesive and work ever harder to develop our two countries,” concluded Chapo.

[See more: Mozambique signs multiple cooperation agreements with Timor-Leste]

The first agreement focuses on social action, Chapo emphasising that both countries value providing necessary assistance to the most vulnerable. “We are talking about children, especially orphans, the elderly, and also widowed women. We believe it is very important to continue safeguarding the interests of vulnerable people,” he said.

The second and third agreements centre on transport, namely cooperation in air services and in the merchant navy, ports and related activities. As two countries with long ocean coastlines, Chapo explained, “we found it very important to further develop matters related to the merchant navy and other related areas.” The air services agreement will allow for permanent air links between the two countries.

The fourth agreement allows for cooperation between the Mozambican Tourism Institute and its Angolan counterpart in key areas. Both countries also recently signed on to an innovative regional collaboration led by South Africa to accelerate sustainable tourism, develop new markets and enhance seamless cross-border travel experiences.

The fifth agreement governed culture. “We believe this program will undoubtedly further strengthen the ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries and their peoples,” Chapo noted.