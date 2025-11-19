Mozambique opposition party proposes removing AK-47 from national flag

Non-parliamentary opposition party Anamola has submitted a proposal to redesign Mozambique’s national flag, arguing the current design projects an image of violence rather than peace, reports Club of Mozambique.

The National Alliance for a Free and Autonomous Mozambique (Anamola), led by former presidential candidate Venâncio Mondlane, submitted the proposal to parliament on Friday to remove the Kalashnikov rifle from the flag’s design. The weapon, commonly known as an AK-47, makes Mozambique the only country in the world to feature a modern firearm on its national flag.

Mondlane told reporters that the proposal could bring “a new image to the country, particularly an aversion to the idea that Mozambique is a country of violence”. He argued the weapon projects an image of “war, belligerence and crime” rather than prosperity.

The design resulted from what Mondlane called a “national consultation” involving more than 5,000 proposals from national and international designers, with nearly 80,000 votes cast over the past 10 months.

Adopted on 1 May 1983 and enshrined in the 1990 Constitution, the current flag features horizontal stripes of green, black and gold separated by white lines, with a red triangle at the hoist. A golden star sits at the triangle’s centre, overlaid with three objects – an open book, a hoe and an AK-47 – symbolising “study, production and defence”.

The Anamola design drops the weapon and hoe whilst emphasising education. Mondlane argued that “if you have knowledge, if you have a book, it means that you have access today to the most appropriate technology for modern agriculture”.

The proposed design adds a white circle behind the gold star, springs of white laurel leaves to either side, and 11 small gold stars around the large one – likely representing Mozambique’s 10 provinces and capital.

However, the proposal faces significant hurdles. Because the flag’s design is specified in the Constitution, changing it requires a two-thirds parliamentary majority. Frelimo controls 171 of 250 seats, making its support essential. Previous attempts to change the flag – including official competitions in the mid-2000s – have failed.

Mondlane expressed optimism, calling the proposal “non-partisan” despite the current design’s strong association with the ruling party.