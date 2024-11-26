The China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries Film Festival has kicked off

Some 30 films from China and the world’s lusophone nations are being presented at this year’s edition of the China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries Film Festival. It kicked off last Friday and will run until 13 December across a number of venues, including Galaxy Cinemas and Cinematheque Passion.

Launched under the theme of “Interesting Contrast,” this year’s festival has a longer running time of three weeks, according to a statement from the organisers. The event is also divided into five sections, the first of which focuses on the works of Chinese director Guan Hu and Portuguese director Miguel Gomes.

The second part will feature a mix of Chinese and Portuguese-language films, while the third section will involve a screening of Macao filmmaker Wong Teng Teng’s latest film, Revisit.

Meanwhile, the fourth section of the festival will see a number of Chinese and Portuguese-language short films being screened, with the event ultimately wrapping up with outdoor screenings of Macao films at the newly reopened Lai Chi Vun shipyards. During the latter, free shuttles will be provided between the shipyards and Coloane village.

Some of the works that will be exhibited during the festival include the closing film Grand Tour, which earned Gomes the Best Director Award at the Cannes Festival in May.

Other award-winning films include A Summer’s End Poem, which received prizes at the Berlin International Film Festival and the Seoul Guro International Kids Film Festival, and the Chinese comedy Escape from the 21st Century, which bagged the Outstanding Sci-Fi Film Award at the inaugural N30º Sci-Fi Film Festival in China earlier this year.

The film festival is part of the broader 6th Encounter in Macao Arts and Cultural Festival. Held between China and the Portuguese-speaking countries, it features an array of events, including workshops, performances, book fairs and art exhibitions.

For more information, visit the Cultural Affair Bureau or Cinematheque Passion websites.