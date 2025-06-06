Macao’s chief executive meets with the president of Guinea-Bissau 

Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai of Macao met with President Umaro Sissoco Embaló of Guinea-Bissau, in Macao yesterday. They discussed enhancing Macao’s role as a platform between China and Portuguese-speaking countries and promoting economic and trade cooperation.

During the meeting, Sam highlighted the strong bilateral relations between China and Guinea-Bissau, which were elevated to a strategic partnership last year.

The 6th Ministerial Conference of Forum Macao, held last year, was also discussed.

Macao will continue to use its advantages to assist Guinea-Bissau in trading with China, Sam said. Both sides also considered deepening collaboration in healthcare, education, and youth exchanges.

Guinea-Bissau recorded zero sales to the Chinese market in the first three months of 2025, reflecting the seasonality of its largest export – cashew nuts. The growing season for cashews, which account for some 90 percent of the country’s exports, runs from March to June.

Several officials from both Macao and Guinea-Bissau attended the meeting.