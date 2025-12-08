Goa nightclub fire kills 25, with 4 arrests made

Officials say 25 people have died in a fire in the popular Indian seaside destination of Goa. According to multiple media reports, the blaze broke out in the crowded Birch nightclub on Saturday, with indoor fireworks thought to be the cause.

One visitor at the club told the BBC that there was initial confusion but “In a bit, it became clear that a massive fire had broken out. The scenes were just horrific.” Around 100 people were thought to have been in the club at the time.

Of those who lost their lives, 21 were staff members and 4 were customers – reportedly members of a family visiting from Delhi. Another 6 people remain in hospital.

According to firefighters, the narrow access way across a small lake leading to the club hampered rescue efforts.

Police say the staff members were working in the basement when the blaze broke out and that the basement lacked an exit. It became engulfed in smoke, suffocating those inside. “Some guests also seem to have rushed towards the basement and got trapped,” a senior police officer said.

Law enforcement officials have arrested four people, including the manager of Birch. An arrest warrant has been issued for the owner of the nightclub, which was hosting a popular Bollywood DJ and live band at the time.

“Those found responsible will face the most stringent action under the law – any negligence will be dealt with firmly,” said Pramod Sawant, Goa’s chief minister.

India’s prime minister, Narendra Modi, described the fire as “deeply saddening.”